NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office provided new information about an hours-long standoff with a suspect in a North Charleston neighborhood Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home off North Ridgebrook Drive around 1:00 p.m. – while en route, deputies learned the male subject had driven his vehicle into another vehicle and struck the house.

“The first two deputies arriving located the wrecked vehicles,” said Lt. Rick Carson with DCSO. “They were advised by witnesses the wife and stepson had fled the home and were safe at a nearby neighbor’s home.”

Responding deputies learned the subject, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Michael Novak, was still inside the home and may be armed with a firearm.

Deputies said they could hear yelling inside the home when they arrived. Based on the information they received about the incident, additional investigations, a negotiator, and SWAT were all eventually called to the scene.

“The negotiator worked continuously speaking with Novak until moments before he exited the residence,” said Lt. Carson.

Deputies deployed gas canisters inside the home, forcing Novak to exit just after 8:30 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital to be checked out and later booked into the L C Knight Dorchester County Detention Center.

He is being charged with domestic violence – high and aggravated, and assault and battery – high and aggravated.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.