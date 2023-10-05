DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump’s recent campaign stop in the Lowcountry cost Dorchester County more than $26,000 – and the county is asking to be reimbursed.

An invoice sent to Trump’s campaign treasurer shows he will have to pay $26,017.22 for public safety resources used during the September 25, 2023, rally that was held at Sportsman Boats, according to an invoice obtained by News 2.

Dorchester County’s deputy administrator and chief financial office said the county served as the unified command for the former president’s campaign stop and organized personnel to cover all aspects of public safety, including law enforcement and emergency medical services.

“The county incurred costs related to the visit and the county’s associated response. The costs incurred are related to public safety personnel assigned to the event, as well as food and incidentals for assigned personnel,” the invoice letter read.

Personnel costs were calculated at $25,107.94 and incidentals were calculated at $963.28.

Thousands of people lined the streets as they welcomed the former president to the Lowcountry. After landing at Atlantic Aviation in North Charleston, the former president traveled to his campaign headquarters where he greeted supporters and then toured Palmetto State Armory in Summerville.

The visit culminated in a rally and speech at Sportsman Boats that afternoon where thousands attended the sold-out event.

The county is requesting that all costs be reimbursed by the campaign within 30 days.