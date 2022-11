DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating after a juvenile was shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Boulevard shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital “with a non life-threatening wound to a lower extremity.”

Deputies have not yet identified a suspect.

