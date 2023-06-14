SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – A Dorchester County hiring event is scheduled in Summerville today to fill opening across several county departments.

Dorchester County Government is looking to fill positions with in the county’s Water and Sewer, Stormwater Division, Detention Center, and Road Maintenance Division Departments.

Candidates are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and any relevant certifications or documentation.

This event is happening from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Dorchester County Water and Sewer located at 235 Deming Way in Summerville.