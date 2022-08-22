DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County leaders are seeking your input on planned improvements on the Ladson Road streetscape. hosting a public meeting Monday to provide information about planned improvements on the Ladson Road streetscape.

The meeting will provide information and answer questions about pending improvements to Ladson Road.

Planned work to Ladson Road includes landscape median improvements to the roadway, construction of turn lanes at key intersections, and the installation of more landscape medians with plants and street lights.

The meeting will be a drop-in with displays to view and residents can also provide comments.

“The project is currently in the surveying, pre-construction/schematic design phase. Coordination with the SCDOT and utility companies is underway,” officials said.

Written comments on the road project can also be submitted here.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dorchester County Council Chambers, located at 500 North Main Street in Summerville.