DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18.

Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park.

The festival is scheduled for December 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy games, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, DIY ornaments, and more.

Park admission is $2 per person. After park admission, all activities are free.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Do More Christmas Toy Drive for free admission for one vehicle.