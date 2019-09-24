Dorchester Co. Public Works continues Hurricane Dorian debris removal

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Public Works began debris removal operations on Monday.

The news release stated that in the first week, approximately 12,000 Cubic Yards of debris, enough to fill four Olympic size swimming pools, was removed from the Kings Grant, Ashborough, Ashborough East, Archdale, Legend Oaks, Meadow Run, Dorchester Regency, and Windsor Hill subdivisions.

Public Information Officer Tiffany Norton stated that crews are focusing their efforts in the Appian Way/Park Forest Parkway area, Windsor Hill, Knightsville, Legend Oaks, and westward along Dorchester Road.

Dorchester County Public Works Director, Jason Carraher stated, “I am pleased with the speed and efficiency of Crowder Gulf during the debris removal process. We ask that residents continue to be patient as clean-up efforts continue over the next several days.”

All curbside debris removal should conclude within the next 7-10 days, Norton added.