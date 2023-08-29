DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Fiscal Year 2022 by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

County officials say the certificate highlights Dorchester County’s commitment to transparent and exemplary financial reporting practices.

This is the highest form of recognition in government accounting and finance reporting, according to Dorchester County Government.

“We are proud to have our efforts in financial reporting recognized with this achievement,” Dorchester County Council Chairman Todd Friddle said.

“This underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of financial transparency and integrity, and is a testament to the hard work of our finance and budgeting team.”

Officials believe Dorchester County’s outstanding financial reporting and certificate will trust and confidence among citizens, investors, and stakeholders.