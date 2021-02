DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is taking the time to crack down on drivers speeding in school zones.

Starting this week, deputies will be patrolling near Dorchester District Two and Four schools. Deputies say to be aware of the school zones you travel through and know when the school starts and ends.

Officials say this crack down is coming as more people ignore the flashing lights that mark school zones.