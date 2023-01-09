DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Emergency Management Department will host a free course on basic disaster response skills.

Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) is a federal program that “offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.”

The free CERT sessions at the St. George Library are scheduled from April 6 through May 18.

The training will cover everything from fire safety, disaster medical operations, and search and rescue crises.

The CERT training schedule is as follows:

April 6: Disaster preparedness

April 13: CERT Organization

April 20: Disaster medical operations part 1

April 27: Disaster medical operations part 2

May 7: Fire saftey

May 11: Search and rescue

May 18: Disaster psychology and terrorism

The classes will be held weekly from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The series will be capped at 30 people.

To register or get more information, please email David Amann at damann@dorchestercountysc.gov