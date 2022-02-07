Dorchester Co. woman wins $300K on scratch-off lottery ticket

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Harlyville woman was in the middle of lunch when she scratched a lottery ticket and won $300,000.

South Carolina lottery officials said the woman had purchased the ticket from a gas station on E. Main St.

When she won, she immediately phoned her family who rushed over to see the ticket themselves. But, the celebration did not last long.

“I had to go to work,” she said. “I’m still working.”

But one thing has changed since she won.

“I bought a house,” she said.

The winner beat odds of 1 in 1,000,000 to win the top prize of $300,000 in the Psychedelic Payout game.