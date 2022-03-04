DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester County Government has announced a public-private partnership with both Home Telecom and Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) that will expand high-speed internet access in the western part of the county.

The $17.1 million project will be implemented in five phases over the next three years and bring high speed internet access to eleven rural communities.

“Our goal is to help close the technology gap for many of our county’s rural residents who have historically had extremely limited options for accessing the internet,” Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman said. “We are grateful to Home Telecom and PRTC for their partnership in this project and look forward to providing better access to high-speed internet for those living in the western part of the county.”

In 2019, roughly 20% of Dorchester County households did not have a broadband subscription, according to U.S. Census data.

The partnership will result in 325 miles of buried fiber to more than 4,100 homes that do not have access to high-speed internet service. Both Home Telecom and PRTC will be able to offer a high-quality fiber network that allows for faster download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabyte per second.

“Fiber is widely acknowledged to be a future-proof technology, ” William Helmly, Home Telecom’s CEO said. “By providing access to this technology to some of the most rural areas in our communities, we have the opportunity to improve the quality of life for not only current residents, but for future residents.”

The following communities are included:

Cowtail

Reevesville / Shady Grove

Indian Field

Rosinville

First and Second Texas

Geddisville

Spring Branch

Thomas Kate Road

South Dorchester

Herdons Pond

Taylor Pond

“PRTC is very excited to partner with Dorchester County and Home Telecom to extend fiber optic broadband services to the rural residents of Dorchester County,” Jason Dandridge, PRTC’s CEO said. “As a cooperative and local company, we have strong affinity for serving rural communities that are often left behind by larger providers. This joint effort will be a difference maker for those in need of quality broadband services.”

You can find out if your address is included in the project by searching the county’s Rural Broadband Project Service Map.

If your address is not listed or you do not have access to high-speed internet, you can visit the South Carolina Digital Drive website to take the South Carolina Citizen Survey for Broadband Internet.