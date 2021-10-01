Dorchester County awarded $215K grant to fight hunger

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government is working to address food insecurity in the county with the help of a recent grant.

The $215,000 Community Development Block Grant will be used to disperse resources, including food, refrigerators, and freezers, throughout the county.

Allocation of the grant will be handled by the Lowcountry Food Bank, with the following entities being the designated recipients of the resources:

Greater St. Paul AME Church (Dorchester)

Pringletown Community/Morris Chapel (Dorchester)

Upper Dorchester Community Ministries (St. George)

Shady Grove UMC (St. George)

Bethel AME Church (Ridgeville)

House of Prayer and Praise (Harleyville)

According to Dorchester County Government, 8.7% of the population is food insecure, including 11% of children.