Dorchester County awarded $215K grant to fight hunger

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government is working to address food insecurity in the county with the help of a recent grant.
The $215,000 Community Development Block Grant will be used to disperse resources, including food, refrigerators, and freezers, throughout the county.
Allocation of the grant will be handled by the Lowcountry Food Bank, with the following entities being the designated recipients of the resources:
- Greater St. Paul AME Church (Dorchester)
- Pringletown Community/Morris Chapel (Dorchester)
- Upper Dorchester Community Ministries (St. George)
- Shady Grove UMC (St. George)
- Bethel AME Church (Ridgeville)
- House of Prayer and Praise (Harleyville)
According to Dorchester County Government, 8.7% of the population is food insecure, including 11% of children.