DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has awarded Dorchester County with two multimillion-dollar grants to improve the county’s critical infrastructure needs.

Two grants totaling $18,665,407 will be used to improve water and wastewater infrastructure as well as to address other developments in Dorchester County.

“The first grant provides $10 million dollars for the construction of the Pump Station 4 and Force Main Project,” according to County officials. “This project includes the construction of a 30-inch replacement force main and the expansion of Pump Station 4 and will address capacity and reliability issues in the Orangeburg Road Area and accommodate future growth.”

The second grant amounting to $8,665,407 will be designated for the first phase of the Water Interconnection Project, a project addressing the increased demand for water in the Ridgeville-Givhans area.

The Water Interconnection Project aims to provide a linkage from the Lake Marion Regional Water System through a new 16-inch water line connection into Dorchester County’s water line on Highway 27, just south of Ridgeville.

Phase one includes six miles of the water pipe to be extended to the Pine Hill Industrial Park on US-17A during phase two, according to county officials.

“Dorchester County is ecstatic to be awarded these grants that support two critical infrastructure projects that address the growing water and wastewater needs of our community, said County Council Chairman Todd Friddle.

Friddle adds that the $18 million award provides more than 75% of both projects’ total cost.