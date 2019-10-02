Dorchester County Career and Technology Center students sell freshly grown produce to the public

DORCHESTER, SC (WCBD) – One of the many classes offered at the Dorchester County Career and Technology Center allows students to step out of the classroom and into the field for some hands on learning.

As part of an agriculture production course, students are learning the basics of planting and farming while also learning all about teamwork.

Harvestable crops take about 60 to 100 days to grow.

Since the beginning of the school year, these students have been tending to a number of winter greens that can now be sold to the public.

Thanks to a donation of 8,000 dollars by the Dorchester County Farm Bureau, the center was able to provide funding for the program.

Harvestable crops like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower will be offered to people in the community for purchase.

Teacher, Russell Henderson believes this course helps students because interested in farming while allowing them to see the fruits of their labor.

“Less than 2% of our population are actually involved in agriculture at this time. The average age of a farmer is pushing 60 years old. This gives the children the opportunity to be exposed to the world of agriculture, not just from a large production standpoint but also as a backyard garden “dot it yourself” standpoint,” says Russell Henderson, an Environmental Natural Resources Teacher for Dorchester County Career and Technology Center.

Freshly grown winter greens are currently for sale at the Dorchester County Career and Technology Center. The school says that they are hoping to be selling more vegetables around Thanksgiving time.