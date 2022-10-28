DORCHESTER COUNTY (WCBD) – Dorchester County is teaming up with the Community Resource Center in Summerville to collect toys for underserved children this Christmas.

Louis Smith, executive director of the Community Resource Center, said his organization has collected toys with the Summerville Fire Department in the past. “Last year we did 2,500 toys,” he said.

Leaders said they decided to expand operations into a countywide initiative due to rising inflation.

Dorchester County Waste Management has provided hundreds of cardboard boxes to help collect toys. They will be wrapped with Christmas paper and distributed across the county.

You can drop off a new unwrapped toy at all fire departments and libraries in Dorchester County, plus at businesses that choose to participate.

“In all honesty, after the pandemic, we thought our lines were going to slow down. Last week when we were in Summerville, we did 300 cars that went through our line for food, that tells me there’s a need. And when there’s a need with the Community Resource Center, we will fill that gap,” said Smith.

They plan to distribute the toys, as well as a week’s worth of food, to families on December 23rd.

“We’ve set a goal of 5,000 toys,” he said. “And we’re going to give enough food that Christmas week to last a week and we’re gonna have hygiene products, baby supplies and everything else. We are going to make sure that we put a smile on all of our children’s faces this holiday season.”

If your business is interested in having a collection box, you can contact the Community Resource Center’s office in Summerville.