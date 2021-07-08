Dorchester County coroner seeking information on “unidentified deceased person”

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is looking for information regarding an unidentified deceased person. (This photo was provided by the coroner’s office – The composite reconstructive illustration was done by SLED.)

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is looking for information regarding an unidentified deceased person.

Coroner Paul Brouthers said the individual was found in the backyard of a home, behind a pile of yard debris, on Roberta Drive in the Greenhurst subdivision last August.

“He had been deceased for some time,” said Brouthers. “Manner of death remains undetermined at this time.”

The man is believed to be 40 years of age or older. He is described as Caucasian with gray/brown straight hair. He is approximately 5’9”.

He had a previously healed head injury, according to the coroner’s office.

Coroner Brouthers said he hopes someone will be able to identify the individual so they can notify his family.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office at 843-832-0351.