DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester County Council on Monday recognized a Ridgeville woman ahead of her 101st birthday.

Carrie Pringle Boyd was born in Ridgeville on June 29, 1922, according to county officials.

According to the resolution presented at Monday’s council meeting, Boyd spends her days calling and visiting with sick people and putting together care packages.

A member of the Mt. Pisgah African Methodist Episcopal Church, Boyd was given the Lifelong Torch Lighter Award by the Women’s Missionary Society recognizing her more than 50 years of service, according to the resolution.

The resolution states that Boyd’s favorite quote is, “You have to love everybody. I love everybody, but most of all I love God.”

Boyd is the proud mother of 10 children, 39 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, and 35 great, great-grandchildren.

Many of Boyd’s family members were in attendance and joined local officials in singing “Happy Birthday.” Watch below:

“Happy Birthday, Ms. Boyd, from your Dorchester County community,” Dorchester County Government said in a Facebook post.