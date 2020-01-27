Dorchester County Council to discuss revoking business licenses for two massage spas

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Business licenses may be revoked on Monday for two massage parlors in Dorchester County. At least one is owned by a woman accused of running a prostitution ring.

Investigators say 49-year-old Hong Song Wang was arrested in early December following an extensive investigation into her massage parlor in Berkeley County. Now she’s facing additional prostitution and brothel charges in Dorchester County.

In November of 2018, records from the State Law Enforcement Division revealed that the Moncks Corner Police Department advised SLED agents they had received complaints about the Wenxin Day Spa and Massage Business for providing sexual services to its customers.

That investigation eventually grew to include a second spa, Massage Serenity, in Dorchester County.

Now Luna Spa and Massage Serenity could lose their business licenses.

Authorities say Wang claimed she sold the businesses originally investigated in Moncks Corner, but there are no reports of that happening.

Monday’s special Dorchester County Council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at council chambers.