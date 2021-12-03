Dorchester County Council to hold public hearing on redistricting plan

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Council on Monday will hold a public hearing on the redistricting process currently underway.

Districts are redrawn every 10 years following the census “to accommodate the population changes of the previous decade.”

The new map was first presented and approved during a reading on November 15.

Three readings are required for the new map to pass; Monday’s reading will be the second.

The meeting will be held at the Kenneth F. Waggoner Services Center beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Click here for the interactive version of the latest proposed map.