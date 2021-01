DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government on Tuesday announced that the Dorchester County Courthouse and Troy Knight Judicial Center will close Wednesday ahead of the Presidential Inauguration.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to officials.

Family and Magistrate filings can be left in the drop box at the courthouse, and staff will be available via phone and email.

In-person court proceedings were previously suspended due to COVID-19.