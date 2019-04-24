Dorchester County cracking down on litter violations and educating public with statewide campaign

Dorchester County officials say a statewide campaign that the county is taking part in has resulted in more calls about litter issues and more citations throughout the month of April.

Since the launch of the Zero Tolerance for Litter campaign, a month-long initiative of the South Carolina Litter Control Association, nine citations and three written warnings for litter violations were issued – officials say that number of violations is higher than average.

“I think the statewide publicity has really made people pay attention to what they’re doing. We see some of the haulers and some of the residents are covering their loads a little better,” said Donna Thomas, Senior Environmental Enforcement Officer for the county.

The litter control association, local governments, statewide law enforcement agencies and anti-litter nonprofit Palmetto Pride partner together for the campaign each year to heighten awareness of the litter laws in South Carolina and target heavily littered roads for enforcement.

Illegal dumping and uncovered loads are two of the biggest litter issues in the county.

The campaign also aims to inform residents how to tarp loads at county convenience sites.

The county is also conducting litter clean ups using a $21,000 grant from Palmetto Pride. Using the funding, the county has hired temporary crews to clean up litter for 1,000 man hours on roads like Highway 78, Highway 178, Highway 15 and Highway 61 and Highway 27 as well as side streets and side roads.

“They have so far cleaned up 50 miles of road, 1,200 bags of litter that equal over 15.5 tons,” said Charles Shutt, the Recycling and Education Coordinator for Dorchester County and the Director of Keep Dorchester County Beautiful.

The county received the grant in January and is about half way through the funding.

Shutt said he hopes to continue to secure funding for future clean ups. He said its important to keep the county clean so it can keep growing.

“It’s been proven that a clean, vibrant community leads to growth and better economic growth and we want to show that we are concerned, Dorchester County as a government is concerned, with the wellbeing of our community,” said Shutt.

Residents are encouraged to report uncovered loads and/or illegal dumping in unincorporated Dorchester to the Dorchester County Litter Control Office at (843) 563-0072.