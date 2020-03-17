Dorchester County declares state of emergency

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Council declared a state of emergency on Monday.

The declaration is expected to remain in place until April 13.

Dorchester County is currently in OPCON 2.

Starting Tuesday, the Dorchester County Administrative Office will be closed to the public. All Circuit Court jury trials and hearings (jury and non-jury) are postponed for the next two weeks.

County Courts will remain open for:

Acceptance of filings

Receipt of payments, including traffic tickets

Emergency hearings

Bench warrant hearings

Bond hearings (twice daily)

Rosebrock Park is currently open, but the restroom facilities are closed.

Convivence fees for certain online transactions are being waived until the end of March. The transactions include:

Property Taxes

Dorchester County Water & Sewer transactions

Building Permits

Permit Reviews

Encroachment Permits

Business Licenses

Hospitality Tax Payments

The Summerville YMCA will suspend operations and close facilities from Wednesday, March 18 through Sunday, March 29.