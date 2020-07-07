Deputies: Children were present during home invasion on Planters Knoll

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County arrested and charged two individuals in a home invasion that happened Thursday evening off Planters Knoll.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence just after 5:00 p.m. when a caller told authorities there had been a home invasion.

The caller told law enforcement that she had briefly left the house for a run to the store in the neighborhood. When she returned, she was met by her four juvenile children screaming and crying.

Deputies say one of the children, a 10-year-old, told her mother that several suspects kicked the door in and pointed a gun at her face.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s LC Knight said there were four children at home during the invasion.

“Call came in about 5:06 that afternoon; apparently three suspects entered the house, male and females together. Four children were home. Mother had gone to the store,” recalled Sheriff Knight.

The other three kids were 6, 3 and eleven months.

Between the children and a neighbor, the caller was able to give information about the getaway vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle which was still in the immediate area. A traffic stop was made, and deputies were able to identify two individuals in the vehicle as two of the suspects who forcefully entered the home.

“The deputies arrived on the scene early enough to get a pretty good description of the getaway vehicle and we were able to catch it in the neighborhood, stop it. Two suspects were in it they’ve been arrested,” said Sheriff Knight.

Saderis Brown

Quinterria Williams

Saderis Brown, 20, and Quinterria Williams, 20, were arrested and both charged with one count each of Burglary 1st Degree, Kidnapping, and Assault & Battery 1st Degree.

A third suspect, a male, was able to escape, running into nearby woods.

“Hope we get the third one,” said Sheriff Knight. “They need to go to jail for a while. We just don’t need that kind of stuff here in Dorchester County.”

The two suspects in custody went through bond court Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in St. George.

They are still looking for the third suspect. If you have any information about the case or who the third suspect might be, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.