DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Friday charged an accused drug dealer in connection to a 2021 overdose death.

Larry Lee Emanuel (43) is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing/distributing/possessing narcotics, and distributing near a school for allegedly supplying Kristi Lowder (34) with drugs that led to her overdose.

Affidavits state that Lowder texted Emanuel from her phone on September 13, 2021. The two arranged a meeting at the Lowe’s Foods on Dorchester Road and Emanuel provided Lowder “with .2-.3 of brown town,” which is DCSO says is slang for heroin.

On September 14, 2021, Lowder’s father found her dead in her room “with a hypodermic needle in her arm.” A toxicology report revealed that Lowder “had lethal amounts of fentanyl in her system.”

According to the arrest warrants, Emanuel “knowingly had reckless disregard for safety” when he provided the drugs to Lowder. He is currently being held in the L.C. Knight Detention Center.