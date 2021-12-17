Dorchester County deputies deliver bikes, toys to children in Hunters Ridge

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office passed out dozens of bikes and gifts to children living in the Hunters Ridge community on Friday.

“This means a lot to the kids in the neighborhood,” said Monique Smalls, who lives in the neighborhood. “The kids were just recently fighting over bikes in the neighborhood, so this just surprised them. Now they have things to play with.”

Smalls said the kids were very grateful for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office showing them appreciation and love for giving the bikes and presents.

“Some parents do have hard times with Christmas gifts and kids,” she said. “Everyone here greatly appreciates it. This is such a blessing.”

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Melissa Honour Family, Frampton Construction, Dorchester County citizens, School Resource Officer Lt. Greg Thomas and members of their own agency for making the giveaway possible.

“Without their generous donations of money, time and labor, this would not have been possible,” said Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesman for the department.

Deputies from the School Resource Office Unit, Patrol Unit, Traffic Unit and the command staff were present for the special delivery.