Dorchester County deputies investigating after Summerville home damaged by gunfire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that damaged a Summerville home.

According to DCSO, deputies responded to 301 Logan Drive around 1:45 p.m. for reported gunshots.

No one was injured, but deputies found that a house and car were both struck by gunfire.

Witnesses could only give a vague description of the car driven by the suspect(s) and were unsure how many people were involved.

