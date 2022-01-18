Dorchester County deputies investigating after Summerville home damaged by gunfire

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that damaged a Summerville home.

According to DCSO, deputies responded to 301 Logan Drive around 1:45 p.m. for reported gunshots.

No one was injured, but deputies found that a house and car were both struck by gunfire.

Witnesses could only give a vague description of the car driven by the suspect(s) and were unsure how many people were involved.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES