DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Ridgeville area Friday morning.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found near Ridge and Timothy lanes around 7:00 a.m.

Authorities told News 2 that the woman had been shot multiple times.

An investigation is ongoing.

