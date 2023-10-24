DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating several recent church burglaries.

Deputies say someone entered Canaan United Methodist Church in Ridgeville and took multiple items on October 17, and a burglary was reported at Shady Grove United Methodist Church in St. George on October 20.

Meanwhile, officials say that Limestone Baptist Church was burglarized sometime between October 18 and 21, and again on October 21.

Richard Dylan Mathews, 32, has been arrested on two counts of burglary second degree for the burglaries at Limestone Baptist Church, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Mathews has not been connected to the two other burglaries in the county. An investigation into those incidents is ongoing.