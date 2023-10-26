ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is

investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting in St. George.

According to DCSO, deputies responded to a shooting along Seven Acres Road

around 12:30 p.m.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as

46-year-old Gene Crawford of St. George. Coroner Brouthers said Crawford was

killed in an apparent domestic dispute at his home.

Brian Frederick, 42, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm

during the commission of a violent crime.

An affidavit says Frederick was arguing with Crawford over a tractor that

was being sold. Frederick then went to his vehicle and grabbed a shotgun.

He pointed the gun at Crawford and fired, but the gun did not fire, so

Frederick returned to his vehicle and grabbed another shotgun shell.

Frederick returned once again, pointed his shotgun at Crawford, and fired the gun,

shooting Crawford in the head.

Crawford was expected to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of

South Carolina on Tuesday morning.

Frederick is currently held at the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

The DCSO’s and DCCO’s investigation is ongoing.