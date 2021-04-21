Dorchester County deputies investigating shooting that injured one person Tuesday afternoon

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was injured during a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester County.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Harleyville Police Department responded to a location on Charleston Highway after receiving reports of a shooting.

They located one suspect who was suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

That person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives remained on the scene for several hours. No arrest has been made and an investigation in underway.