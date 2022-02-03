Dorchester County deputies investigating theft of multiple appliances from townhomes under construction

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating the theft of multiple appliances from townhomes that are currently under construction.

The project manager for the site, located on Twin Peaks Drive, called DCSO on Wednesday after he checked on the units and realized that stoves and refrigerators were gone. The project manager said that when he visited on Monday, all appliances were in place, according to the incident report.

Stoves and refrigerators were stolen out of three units and a stove was moved in a fourth unit.

The approximate value of the stolen items exceeds $5,000.

According to the reports, there were no signs of forced entry and nothing else was stolen from the units. There are no security cameras in the area, but DCSO was able to lift fingerprints off of the stove that had been moved.