Dorchester County deputies issue 40 citations, recover stolen vehicle during NYE traffic checkpoint

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County deputies issued 40 citations during traffic safety checkpoints on New Year’s Eve.

The sheriff’s office partnered with South Carolina Highway Patrol to conduct a traffic checkpoint on Orangeburg Road for the holiday. During which, deputies said they said 59 vehicles were pulled to the side for further investigation.

Of those nearly 60 vehicles, deputies said 40 citations were issued – 33 by the sheriff’s office and seven by SCHP – for several violations including driving under suspension, speeding, driving under the influence, and having expired tags.

Full breakdown of citations issued:

Driving Under Suspension – 2 Open Container – 1 Driving Under the Influence – 1 Operating Unsafe Vehicle – 3 No South Carolina DL – 9 Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 1 Expired Tags – 5 Speeding – 3 Seat Belt Violation – 1 Careless Operation – 5 No Proof of Insurance – 1 Violation Beginner’s Permit – 2 Moped Licensing Provision – 1 Child restraints – 2 Possession of Suspended License Plate – 1

Deputies said they also recovered a stolen vehicle and a stolen gun during the traffic checkpoint operation. Two people were arrested and booked into the detention center.

They also seized 39 grams of marijuana.

“We would like to thank those drivers who approached and passed through the checkpoint for their increased awareness for safety while law enforcement was present,” deputies said.