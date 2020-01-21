Dorchester County deputies make arrest after vehicle, foot chase Monday afternoon

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been apprehended after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was making a traffic stop when the vehicle took off.

A short chase ensued and ended at Dorchester Manor Blvd., and Cedar Grove.

Sgt. Carson said the vehicle collided with a garbage truck during the chase.

Both the driver of the vehicle and a passenger took off running – one of them was captured by law enforcement.

No injuries were reported. Count on 2 for updates as we learn more.