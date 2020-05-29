Dorchester County deputies make multiple arrests in extensive child pornography investigation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County announced multiple arrests in an extensive child pornography investigation.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, seven individuals were arrested during the operation this week. They apprehended the final person on Friday.

Deputies say five search warrants were executed and seven arrests have been made in the operation, after tips were received from the Interstate Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

According to Lt. Carson, more than 80 arrest warrants combined were issued for the seven suspects.

The charges included dissemination, promoting, or procuring obscene material, sexual exploitation of a minor in the 2nd degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the 3rd degree, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Stephen Sisk

Shane Kyle Thomas

Kyle Spencer Miller

John Bradley Johnson

Edward Leroy Allen, II

Deven Lewis Vandeneynde

Caleb Mathews-Wessinger

Arrests include Devin Lewis Vandeneynde, 25, of Ladson; John Bradley Johnson, 39, of Ladson; Caleb Matthews-Wessinger, 18, Summerville; Stephen Sisk, 30, Summerville; Kyle Miller, 22, Summerville; Edward Leroy Allen II, 54, Mt. Pleasant, and Shane Kyle Thomas, 18, Summerville.

During the process, the Summerville Police assisted in execution of one of the search warrants and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted with digital forensic investigations and extractions.

An investigation is on-going. Detectives believe there will be additional charges.