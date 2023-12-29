DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County will be cracking down on unsafe driving as we approach the new year.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) announced Friday it will conduct at least four traffic checkpoints over the next few days in addition to increasing patrols around the county.

“Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of Dorchester County citizens during the holiday season. We would also like for anyone that plans to drink to have a designated driver or use a ride-share app,” said officials with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the checkpoints are primarily in response to crashes, citizen traffic complaints, and previous enforcement.

Drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints (when applicable), and any other violations that may be visible to the deputy.

Traffic checkpoints will take place on Highway 17A near Central Avenue in Summerville, Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road in Ridgeville, Highway 61 near Highway 27 in Ridgeville, and Parlor Driver near Ballentine Drive in Summerville beginning Dec. 30 through Jan. 1.

Increased traffic patrols began on Thursday.

“Please be patient and use caution when you see blue lights and law enforcement on our roadways,” deputies said.