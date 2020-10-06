Dorchester County deputies searching for man they consider “armed and dangerous”

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for a man who they consider armed and dangerous.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Rudolph Gordon Connell is currently wanted by the sheriff’s office on several felony warrants.

They say he has prior arrests for stealing motorcycles, ATVs, and is wanted for motor vehicle thefts and failure to stop for blue lights.

Deputies say Connell is considered to be armed and dangerous and urge citizens not to attempt to engage with him on their own.

Connell was last seen on a green ATV in the area of Dorchester Road and Bacon Bridge Road in Summerville where he reportedly ran from several deputies when he was approached.

They say he is known to frequent Pinehill Acres, Clemson Terrace, Camelot Valley and Lazy Acres Loop in the Summerville area.

Connell is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6-feet tell and weights about 180 lbs.

If you see him or know where he is, you are asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-873-5111 or 843-832-0300.