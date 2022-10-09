DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for a woman who they consider endangered.

Octavia Wolfe is described as having black hair and brown eyes; she is 5’03” and 160 lbs.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said patrol units responded to a disturbance call at a home off Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said she is considered missing and endangered “due to observations at her home and behavior reported by family members.”

Wolfe was possibly seen by a homeowner Sunday evening near 214 or 241 Cockadoo Farm Lane and may have taken men’s clothes from a residence there.

“The clothing may be a black button up shirt and blue jeans,” officials said.

Wolfe was later seen around 5:00 p.m. on Neighborhood Lane.

If you see Octavia, or know where she may by, you are asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office or call 911 immediately.