Dorchester County deputies searching for person of interest in catalytic converter theft

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dorchester County deputies release images of person of interest in catalytic converter theft

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are looking to identify a person of interest who may be connected to the theft of a catalytic converter.

The theft happened on May 14th in the area of Sullivans Landing and Geddisville Road in Ridgeville.

A witness took photos of the individual and told deputies the man is regularly in the area traveling on a green ATV.

Deputies say there are currently no active warrants on the individual and stated that he was only a person of interest in the case.

Anyone who may have information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Dorchester County Consolidated Dispatch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!