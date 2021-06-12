Dorchester County deputies searching for person of interest in catalytic converter theft

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are looking to identify a person of interest who may be connected to the theft of a catalytic converter.

The theft happened on May 14th in the area of Sullivans Landing and Geddisville Road in Ridgeville.

A witness took photos of the individual and told deputies the man is regularly in the area traveling on a green ATV.

Deputies say there are currently no active warrants on the individual and stated that he was only a person of interest in the case.

Anyone who may have information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Dorchester County Consolidated Dispatch.