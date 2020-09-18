Dorchester County deputies searching for suspect in Antiques Mall burglary

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Provided by DCSO

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are calling on the community to identify a person of interest in a burglary case.

Deputies say the individual is wanted for breaking into the Antique Mall on Orangeburg Road and taking around $20,000 worth of antique jewelry.

They also caused nearly $2,000 in damage to the business.

If you recognize the individual or have any information about the crime, you are asked to contact Detective Whetstone at 843-832-0010 or the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES