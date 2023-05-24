DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for two suspects accused of assaulting several people in an apartment in Summerville.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), deputies responded to the 500 block of Orangeburg Road on May 17 in reference to reports of a burglary and aggravated assault.

Authorities said deputies found a man lying on the bed with multiple lacerations to his leg, an injury to his hand, and fading in and out of consciousness. A woman was also laying on the floor with a head injury, leg injury, and arm injury.

The woman reportedly told deputies that Henry Owens, 27, and Amanda Kurtz, 30, forced their way inside after repeatedly banging on the bedroom door and began yelling loudly at the victims.

Authorities said Kurtz pushed the female victim onto the floor and began hitting her with a baseball bat while Owens allegedly began hitting the male victim with an axe.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Kurtz and Owens had fled by the time deputies arrived, according to DCSO.

Both suspects are wanted on charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and burglary.

Deputies said the suspects are considered dangerous fugitives. If you see them, do not approach or attempt to contact them. Call 9-1-1 or the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300 or 843-873-5111 immediately.