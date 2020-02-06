Dorchester County deputies, SWAT makes 5th arrest in fatal shooting of Summerville 16-year-old

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County announced additional arrested in the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaquarie Perry.

Members of the Dorchester County Criminal Investigations Unit and SWAT Team members search and arrest warrants in the Flowertown Village area of Summerville.

According to DCSO Lt. Rick Carson, an additional adult was taken into custody – whose name will be released later this afternoon – during operations Thursday morning.

“This now brings the total number of persons arrested or detained in this horrific crime to five,” said Lt. Carson.”

Diante Xavier Shelton, Damonte Lamonte Copeland-Remus, and two juveniles were previously arrested in this case.

They are charged with fatally wounding Perry by discharging a firearm and striking him in the back in Flowertown Village.