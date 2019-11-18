Dorchester County deputies to conduct sobriety, driver’s license checkpoints on Tuesday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County will conduct traffic safety checkpoints on Tuesday.

Sgt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday the department would be conducting sobriety and driver’s license checkpoints in the area of Tupperway Drive in Summerville and Stratton Drive in North Charleston.

The checkpoints will help throughout the evening in response to increased traffic complaints regarding speeding, reckless operation, and previous complaints.

Sgt. Carson said the driver will be checked for a valid driver’s license, sobriety, seatbelt use, proper child restraints (when applicable) and any other violations that may be visible.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas and to be alert for stopped traffic and the presence of law enforcement officers.