DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County will conduct traffic checkpoints this week as they work to reduce the number of unsafe drivers on the roads.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, SC State Transport Police, and the county’s Code Enforcement Litter Control officers for selective enforcement in the upper portion of the county on Tuesday morning through the late afternoon.

Lt. Rick Carson said there will be license and equipment checkpoints from the town of Dorchester all the way to both the Orangeburg and Colleton County lines.

“The purpose of this initiative is to reduce the number of complaints, and ultimately provide a safer environment to residents and visitors of Dorchester County,” he said.

According to Lt. Carson, the sheriff’s office has fielded multiple complaints in the town of Dorchester over the past year. Special emphasis will be given to the following areas: Zion Road, Sandridge Road, Railway Drive, Horseford Road, Sandhill Road, and Wire Road. Special emphasis will be given to these areas.

“Complaints such as speed, aggressive driving, improper lane usage, and other moving and non-moving violations from passenger and commercial vehicle alike are common,” said Lt. Carson.

The enforcement will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Editor’s Note: We often receive comments from people asking why we publicize traffic checkpoints, and the answer is straightforward. Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.