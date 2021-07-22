Dorchester County deputies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriffs Office will conduct traffic safety checkpoints on Friday.

Deputies say the checkpoints are in response to frequent collisions, citizen traffic complaints, and previous enforcement in the area.

The first checkpoint will be conducted on Highway 165 at Clubhouse Road beginning at 7:30 p.m., and the second will happen on Highway 17A and Clubhouse Road beginning at 8:45 p.m.

Drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints, and any other violations that may be visible to deputies.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas and be alert for law enforcement.

We often receive comments from people asking why we publicize traffic checkpoints, and the answer is straightforward. Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.