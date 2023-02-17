DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a Make-A-Wish parade this weekend benefitting a 13-year-old girl with a nervous system disorder.

Officials with Make-A-Wish South Carolina said the recipient of Saturday’s wish, Taliyah, is a nonverbal and disabled teen who enjoys riding around in her grandmother’s golf cart.

In fact, family members say Taliyah is happiest when on the golf cart – they said she loves to sit back, ride, and look around.

Make-A-Wish South Carolina has granted more than 4,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses throughout the state thanks to support from the community dating back to 1984.

While many children wish for a vacation or other means of travel, they are unique to the child who makes the special request and can include objects, meeting someone special, or even giving back to their communities.

In this case, Taliyah has wished for a golf cart of her own.

“Her wish for a golf cart will give her more time to enjoy that in her daily routine,” said Make-A-Wish organizers.

Dorchester County deputies will play a key role in a celebratory parade for Taliyah along Hodge Road around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.