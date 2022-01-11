Dorchester County deputies warn about scam caller posing as sheriff’s office employee

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo of unknown caller on a cell phone

Adobe Stock

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scam where a caller is pretending to be with the agency.

The sheriff’s office said they have received complaints Tuesday morning about a caller who attempting to scam money from people in the community.

Deputies said the caller is identifying himself as “Cooper” and is calling from a number listed as 803-598-4065.

They said he is telling people that he is with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. “It is quite apparent he knows nothing about the agency since he incorrectly answered posed to him,” said Lt. Rick Carson with DCSO.

Deputies said if you receive a call from this number, you should disregard and block the number.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES