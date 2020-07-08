Dorchester County deputy fired following DUI crash, arrest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after he was involved in a DUI crash Tuesday night in North Charleston.

According to Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesman for DCSO, 24-year-old Christopher Venesky was driving a county-assigned vehicle when the crash occurred.

Records from the Al Cannon Detention Center show Venesky was charged with DUI and leaving scene of accident/unattended vehicle.

Lt. Rick Carson said there is currently an internal administrative investigation and the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

News 2 reached out to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol who said the deputy was traveling on Spencer Woods Road around 10:00 p.m. when he struck another vehicle that was parked.

Trooper Southern said Veneky fled from the scene but was later located. He said the deputy refused a breath test.

No injuries were reported.

The deputy has been with DCSO since April 2017, according to Lt. Carson.

“Sheriff L C Knight has zero tolerance for mixing alcohol with driving, be it personal or agency vehicles,” said Lt. Carson. “The Sheriff and Command Staff are saddened by this incident.”

Veneky was granted a personal recognizance bond totaling $1,229.