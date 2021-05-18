Dorchester County Detention Center renamed for Sheriff L.C. Knight

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Detention Center has been renamed in honor of Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight.

Knight was elected as Dorchester County Sherriff in 2009. He served as Dorchester County Magistrate from 2004 to 2006.

Prior to serving in Dorchester County government, he served the Lowcountry as a member of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). He retired as Captain of the Lowcountry Region in 2004 after 28 years of service.

A ceremony was held in his honor at the newly renamed detention center.

