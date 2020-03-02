Dorchester County Detention Center to be demolished this week

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Demolition is scheduled to begin this week for the Dorchester County Detention Center in St. George.

The jail is located on Sears Street, which will be closed to all traffic between Gavin Street and Railroad Avenue.

The roadway will re-open once the demolition work is complete.

County officials say all work will happen between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Demolition is expected to be done within 60 days – depending on weather.

Residents who live near the construction site are asked to contact Dorchester County Capital Projects Manager, Rebecca Dantzler at RDantzler@DorchesterCountySC.gov with any/all questions.